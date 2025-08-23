Prophet Muhammad an Eternal Role Model of Ethics, Knowledge, and Resilience: Ayatollah Alireza Arafi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking at a ceremony held in the Shabestan Najma Khatun Hall of the Shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (S.A), organized by the University of Medical Sciences and the Nursing Organization, Ayatollah Arafi emphasized the Prophet’s core attributes—knowledge, resilience in the path of God, and moral conduct.

“The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a complete embodiment of humanity’s noblest values—wisdom, ethics, knowledge, and steadfastness,” said Ayatollah Arafi. “From his blessed life, we draw guidance for every aspect of human existence—be it individual, societal, or civilizational.”

He highlighted that the Prophet (PBUH) lived a life of humility and compassion, sitting among the people, eating with the poor, and treating everyone with kindness and dignity. “He never sought personal revenge; his anger was only for the sake of defending the religion of God,” he added.

As the Friday Prayer Leader of Qom, Ayatollah Arafi further noted that the Prophet exemplified contentment, simplicity, and piety. “He accepted gifts, respected family members, championed the dignity of women, and conducted himself with grace and modesty. His gatherings reflected both decorum and equality.”

Addressing the current global landscape, Ayatollah Arafi asserted that for the Islamic world to reclaim honor and greatness, it must maintain its leadership in science and technology alongside spirituality and ethics.

He also praised the sacrifice and dedication of Iranian doctors and medical professionals, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic and other national crises. “Our medical experts have brought pride to the nation. Their commitment and service will forever be remembered,” he said.

Ayatollah Arafi concluded by calling on the Iranian government and responsible institutions to further invest in strengthening the healthcare system. “By advancing in both knowledge and morality, Iran can become a global model for others to follow,” he said.