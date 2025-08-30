Director of Iran’s Seminaries meets Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Director of Iran’s Seminaries, met on Friday with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur. The Iranian delegation was accompanied by the country’s ambassador to Malaysia.

In a cordial atmosphere, Ayatollah Arafi congratulated the Malaysian premier on the occasion of the 1500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) as well as Malaysia’s Independence Day, and appreciated his firm stances in support of the Islamic world, particularly his defense of the oppressed Palestinian nation and the people of Gaza.

He also thanked the government and people of Malaysia for their positions in support of Iran during the recent 12-day war, stressing that the Iranian nation, government, and armed forces stand with full authority against any aggression.

The senior cleric described the Zionist regime as a threat to the entire Islamic Ummah and underlined the responsibility of Muslims to confront it comprehensively. He further explained the Islamic Republic’s strategy, which he said is based on supporting the Islamic nation and interfaith solidarity, noting Iran’s historical backing of oppressed nations in Afghanistan, Bosnia, and Palestine regardless of religious affiliation.

Highlighting the outcomes of the 12-day war, Ayatollah Arafi said that despite the damages, the event also brought valuable opportunities, including unprecedented national unity and resilience. He went on to brief the Malaysian side on the scientific and cultural achievements of the Islamic Republic and the progress of Iran’s seminaries, expressing readiness to expand cooperation with Malaysia in educational, cultural, and other fields.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, for his part, welcomed the development of relations between Tehran and Kuala Lumpur in political, cultural, scientific, and other domains, reaffirming Malaysia’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, particularly the people of Gaza.

