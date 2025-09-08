Malaysia: Home Ministry launches Quran exchange program at Kedah PMR

AhlulBayt News Agency: Muslims in Kedah, Malaysia, can receive a new, ministry-certified Quran free of charge by exchanging their worn or damaged copies at the Home Ministry’s booth during the Kedah MADANI Rakyat Program (PMR).

Hamidah Ahmad, assistant enforcement officer at the Home Ministry’s Enforcement and Control Division, said the ‘Jom Exchange Quran’ (JEQ) initiative enables the public to swap old or damaged Qurans for new ones bearing the ministry’s official certification.

She noted that the response at the Kedah PMR has been highly positive, with nearly 200 new Qurans distributed to visitors at the booth.

“We’ve received over 500 worn-out copies from the public. These will be disposed of in accordance with established procedures,” she said.

Hamidah made the statement to Bernama on the second day of the three-day Kedah PMR 2025, held from September 4 to 6 at the Baling District Council Sports Complex.

She added that the ministry had promoted the program through various media channels and warmly encouraged residents, especially those in the district, to visit the booth.

In addition to the Quran exchange, the Home Ministry’s booth also showcased publications considered harmful or potentially damaging to public ethics.

A visitor, Muhammad Yusof Md Muhyiddin, 27, from Bukit Mertajam, Penang, said the booth was highly beneficial, offering both proper Quran disposal and awareness about misleading publications.

“The information I received made me aware of offensive materials, including those with inaccurate portrayals of Islam. It’s a helpful guide for me,” he said.

