Norway calls for immediate ceasefire and aid access in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Norway’s Minister of International Development, Asmund Aukrust, stated that the situation in the Gaza Strip is deteriorating with each passing day.

In a press statement issued Friday, Aukrust described the events in Gaza as violations of international law and called for an immediate ceasefire.

He emphasized that essential resources such as food, water, and medicine are being weaponized in Gaza, which breaches international law. He added, “We continue to push for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.”

Aukrust further stated, “We must do everything possible to support the Palestinian people in Gaza,” and expressed Norway’s willingness to lead efforts toward a two-state solution.

He concluded by saying, “We cannot abandon the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.”

Meanwhile, Malaysia renewed its appeal to the international community to suspend Israel’s membership in the United Nations and to impose sanctions.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said in a press release that Malaysia had previously raised this issue at the UN General Assembly and would do so again in the upcoming session.

Hasan declared, “The time has come to suspend Israel’s membership in the United Nations, and all countries must impose sanctions.”

He affirmed that such sanctions would limit the flow of weapons to Israel.

Hasan also pointed out that the international community has clearly demanded that Israel be stopped from executing its plan to occupy and destroy the Gaza Strip.

/129