Hamas cannot be destroyed - says Zionist official

AhlulBayt News Agency: The former commander of the Gaza division in the Zionist regime's army emphasized that the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has resumed tunnel construction and cannot be destroyed.

Gadi Shamni, the former commander of the Gaza Strip division in the Zionist regime's army, stated on Sunday: "Claiming that (the regime of) Israel has gained control over above and below ground in Gaza in the recent offensive is incorrect." Shamni added that Hamas has resumed building tunnels, and as long as the movement exists, opportunities to attack the Israeli army will increase. The former Zionist official also stressed that the two goals of returning the captives and destroying Hamas are in conflict with each other.

Norway: Israel's actions in Gaza are criminal

Andreas Kravik, Deputy Foreign Minister of Norway, highlighted the critical situation in Gaza, emphasizing: "What is happening in the strip is a clear violation of international law, and the events of October 7, 2023, cannot justify the criminal actions of the Zionist regime in this region."

Kravik stated that the occupying Zionist regime has waged a war against Palestinians in Gaza that lacks international legal legitimacy. He added: "In response to this situation, Norway has imposed sanctions against Itamar Ben-Gvir, minister of internal security, and Bezalel Smotrich, minister of finance of the Israeli regime."

CNN: Hamas' tunnel network is extremely complex and beyond Israeli military assessments

The American network CNN reported, citing a Zionist military official, that the tunnel network built by Hamas is not merely a structure of similar tunnels but is more complex than the Israeli military had anticipated. It includes large strategic centers and smaller tactical tunnels used for rapid movement and carrying out surprise attacks.

The American network also reported, citing a Zionist military official, that Israeli forces have been unable to penetrate deep into Gaza City after nearly two years of war. CNN also quoted Alex Blixtas, an American military expert, who noted that Hamas is not merely a military force, adding: "Despite ongoing clashes with the Zionist regime’s army, the movement continues to recruit fighters to join its ranks in the struggle against its enemy."

Palestinian expert: Bombing Gaza has not brought victory for the occupiers

Omar Ja'ara, a Palestinian military affairs expert, stated that officials of the Zionist regime admit that even with significant air power, the regime's air force cannot achieve victory in wars. He said: "The bombing of Gaza has not brought victory for the occupiers."

In an interview with Al-Aqsa TV network, the Palestinian researcher added: "Despite U.S. support, the Zionist regime's air force has only caused destruction and the killing of civilians under the pretext that the resistance uses them as human shields. However, these propaganda efforts convince no one; instead, they have triggered a global tsunami against the occupying regime."

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine: The Yemeni nation is indomitable

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), in a statement condemning the recent aggression by the occupying regime against Sana'a, the capital of Yemen, emphasized that the Yemeni people are unwavering and will continue their support for Gaza.

The PFLP stated: "We condemn the brutal aggression against Yemen and view it as a failed attempt to subjugate the Yemeni people and halt their operations in support of Palestine and Gaza." The statement added: "We declare our solidarity with the leaders, forces, and people of Yemen and believe that this brave and resolute nation will never accept defeat or surrender, continuing its struggle in support of Palestine."



