Iran Foreign ministry condemns Tel Aviv’s “terrorist atrocities” in Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Foreign Ministry of Iran has issued a strong condemnation of the Israeli regime’s recent targeted killings of nine senior Yemeni officials, calling on the international community to confront Tel Aviv’s continued unlawful and deadly actions.

The ministry, in a statement released Saturday, denounced the attacks as “terrorist atrocities” and urged global powers to take decisive measures to rein in the regime’s “rogue behavior.”

It described the killings as war crimes and crimes against humanity, labeling them “malicious revenge acts” intended to weaken Yemen’s support for the Palestinian cause.

The statement followed Israeli airstrikes on the Yemeni capital that killed Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Al-Rahawi of the National Government of Change and Construction, along with eight other officials from various ministries.

These strikes were part of a pattern of repeated Israeli military aggression against Yemen.

The attacks reportedly began after Yemen’s Armed Forces launched near-daily operations targeting sensitive Israeli sites, in retaliation for Tel Aviv’s war on Gaza that began in October 2023.

The ministry asserted that such acts of terrorism would not deter Yemenis from continuing their support for Palestine.

Instead, it warned that these actions would intensify public anger and resentment, particularly across the Muslim world, toward the Zionist regime and its allies, especially the United States.

The statement concluded by reminding international organizations of their responsibility to halt Israel’s militarism and prosecute its “criminal masterminds.”

