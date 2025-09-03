MSC ABY cargo ship hit in Red Sea by Yemeni missile and drone attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday, the Yemeni armed forces affiliated with the Sanaa government announced that they had conducted several military operations targeting strategic sites linked to the Israeli entity, including a ship associated with it.

Brigadier General Yahya Sarie, the official spokesperson, stated that the drone air force carried out four distinct operations using unmanned aerial vehicles. The first targeted the Israeli General Staff headquarters in the occupied Jaffa area with a Samad-4 drone. The other three operations struck the Hadera power station, Lod Airport in Jaffa, and the Port of Ashdod in occupied Palestine, with confirmation that all targets were successfully hit.

The statement further revealed that the drone air force and missile force jointly targeted the cargo ship “MSC ABY” in the northern Red Sea. The ship was accused of violating the ban on entering ports in occupied Palestine and of being affiliated with the Israeli entity.

Brigadier General Sarie confirmed that the operation involved two drones and a winged missile, resulting in a direct hit on the vessel.

/129