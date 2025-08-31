Tunisian activists protest outside US Embassy over Gaza and Yemen strikes

AhlulBayt News Agency:On Saturday evening, a group of Tunisian activists assembled outside the US Embassy in Tunis to protest against the continued Israeli military actions in Gaza and Yemen. Their demonstration was particularly focused on a recent airstrike in Sana’a that targeted high-ranking Yemeni officials.

The event was organized by the Tunisian Network to Address Normalization, with participants chanting slogans opposing US backing of Israel and condemning the assaults on Gaza and Yemen.

Activist Saeed Bouajila, a member of the organizing network, told Anadolu Agency: “We gather here regularly in front of the US Embassy to protest America’s support for the genocide in Gaza.”

He continued: “We are also here to denounce the treacherous strike that hit a government meeting in Sana’a, killing the Yemeni prime minister and several ministers. It was a cowardly act.”

Bouajila alleged that the Israeli military was behind the attack, claiming it was retaliation for Yemen’s recent operation targeting Tel Aviv: “This was Israel’s revenge for Yemen’s deep strike inside Tel Aviv.”

He also praised the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, saying: “The resistance remains strong, delivering strategic blows to the Zionist forces entrenched in Zaytoun, southeast of Gaza City. These operations are reshaping the battlefield and disrupting the enemy’s failed offensive.”

During the protest, demonstrators held placards condemning US support for Israel and chanted slogans against Israeli aggression in Yemen.

