Mujahideen Brigades announced a mortar attack on Israeli soldiers south of Zeitoun in Gaza City

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday, the Mujahideen Brigades, a Palestinian resistance faction, announced that it had launched mortar attacks targeting a group of Israeli occupation soldiers located south of the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

In a brief statement, the Brigades confirmed that several Israeli soldiers were injured in the shelling. The group emphasized that the operation was part of its continued response to the enemy’s crimes against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

