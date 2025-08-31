Ansarullah vows retaliation after Israeli criminal regime kills Ahmed Ghalib al-Rahwi

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Political Bureau of Ansarullah has pledged retaliation against Israel following the assassination of Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghalib Al-Rahwi and several ministers in an Israeli airstrike on Sana’a last Thursday.

In its statement, the bureau condemned the attack as a cowardly act and a war crime, asserting that it fits into a broader pattern of Israeli aggression across the region — including Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and now Yemen.

The statement honored the fallen Yemeni officials as martyrs for Al-Quds, whose blood now joins that of the oppressed Palestinian people, symbolizing Yemen’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause.

It emphasized that these leaders, from their official positions, carried the banner of Palestine alongside Yemen’s national flag.

Ansarullah concluded by vowing continued support for Gaza and Palestine, warning that dark days lie ahead for Israel, and that the coming battles will determine either victory or martyrdom.

