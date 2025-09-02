Iran’s top military commander condemns Israeli strike on Yemeni officials as ‘blatant war crime’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chairman of the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi has condemned Israel’s assassination of several top Yemeni officials, saying that “this crime” reflects a profound fear of the expanding axis of resistance and the unity of regional nations in defending the Palestinian cause and countering Israeli occupation.

Mousavi made the remarks on Monday in a message addressed to his Yemeni counterpart and the people of that country, which was released by the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces. The message came after Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi and several more senior officials lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike on Sana’s Thursday.

The top Iranian commander described this attack as a blatant war crime and a clear violation of international law, which further exposed the Israeli regime as a ringleader in global terrorism.

Mousavi also highlighted that the assassination of the Yemeni officials is part of the regime's aggressive and expansionist policies, supported by its allies, particularly the United States.

This crime shows reflects a profound fear of the expanding axis of resistance and the unity of regional nations in defending the Palestinian cause and countering occupation and criminality, he said, emphasizing that such acts would not weaken the resolve and revolutionary spirit of the Yemeni fighters, who remain steadfast in their support for Palestine, particularly the Gaza Strip.

He noted that despite sanctions, blockades, and continuous Israeli aggression, the Yemeni people have emerged as a symbol of resistance against global arrogance, showcasing courage and sacrifice.

The Iranian commander expressed confidence that, with divine assistance, Yemen will overcome its current challenges and achieve its lofty aspirations. He also reiterated Iran's unwavering support for the resilient Yemeni people and their sacred goals.

