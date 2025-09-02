Ansarullah vows ‘real surprises’ in retaliation for Israeli assassinations in Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ansarullah says it is preparing “real” surprises for the Israeli regime in retaliation for the illegal entity’s recent assassination of top Yemeni officials in the capital Sana’a and Tel Aviv’s continued genocide in Gaza.

“We have real surprises that neither friend nor foe could expect, and our military stockpiles contain immense capabilities,” Dhaifallah al-Shami, a member of Ansarullah’s Political Bureau, was quoted as saying by Lebanon's al-Mayadeen news network on Monday.

Shami stressed that if the Ansarullah had more resources, they could cross the seas and join the Palestinian front.

The statement was made just hours after the Yemeni military launched a drone attack on the Israeli-occupied territories, with the regime claiming to have intercepted a number of them.

Yemen’s Armed Forces also announced on Monday that they had carried out a ballistic missile attack on an Israeli vessel off the Red Sea coast.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised statement that a ballistic missile targeted Israeli oil tanker Scarlet Ray in the northern Red Sea, underlining that the operation resulted in a direct hit on the ship and successfully achieved its objectives.

Israeli airstrikes on the Yemeni capital on Thursday claimed the lives of Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Al-Rahawi of the National Government of Change and Construction, and eight other officials.

The leader of Ansarallah movement, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, praised the victims as “martyrs of all Yemen” and rebuked Israel’s “savagery” against civilians.

“The Israeli enemy, with its crimes and savagery, does not spare even children, women and defenseless civilians,” he said, adding, “The crime of targeting ministers and civilian officials is added to the criminal record of the Israeli enemy in the region.”

Since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, Yemeni forces have carried out scores of retaliatory attacks in solidarity with Palestinians and enforced a sea blockade that has paralyzed the Israeli economy, vowing they will not stop until the war and blockade on the besieged strip end.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has killed more than 63,500 Palestinians and injured upwards of 160,600 others, mostly children and women.

