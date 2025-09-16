  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Al-Houthi slams Doha Summit’s response to Israel: “Condemnations are ineffective”

16 September 2025 - 12:18
News ID: 1727471
Source: Yemen Press
Al-Houthi slams Doha Summit’s response to Israel: “Condemnations are ineffective”

Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, a senior member of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, has commented on the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, a senior member of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, has commented on the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha.

“Doha Summit statements confirm the entity’s unchecked aggression, its violation of international law, its blatant disregard and terrorism in the region, and its perpetration of genocide in the Gaza Strip,” Mohammed al-Houthi wrote on X.

He added, “Issuing condemnations, as discussed by Doha Summit participants, is boring and will not lead to a sustainable solution or deter the Israeli entity.”

.................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha