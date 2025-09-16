Al-Houthi slams Doha Summit’s response to Israel: “Condemnations are ineffective”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, a senior member of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, has commented on the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha.

“Doha Summit statements confirm the entity’s unchecked aggression, its violation of international law, its blatant disregard and terrorism in the region, and its perpetration of genocide in the Gaza Strip,” Mohammed al-Houthi wrote on X.

He added, “Issuing condemnations, as discussed by Doha Summit participants, is boring and will not lead to a sustainable solution or deter the Israeli entity.”

