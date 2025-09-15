Senior Yemeni official 'Al-Houthi' sends message to Arab-Islamic Summit set to be held in Qatar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, a senior member of the Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, has called on the Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Qatar, to adopt a firm stance in support of the Palestinian resistance and to formally designate Israel as a terrorist entity.

“My message to the summit to be held tomorrow in Doha, Qatar: The strongest position would be to affirm the legitimacy of resisting occupation, support the resistance, and announce a decision declaring “Israel” a terrorist entity, ” Mohammed Al-Houthi wrote on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

رسالتي للقمة التي ستعقد غدا بدولة #قطر #الدوحة

اقوى موقف يتمثل بالتأكيد على شرعية جهاد المحتل ودعم مقاومته

وإعلان قرار أن اسرائيل كيان ارهابي هذا كفيل بإعادةالردع وإيقاف العربدة والاستباحة

وهي النصرة الحقيقية ضد إبادة #غزة وجرائم الأعداء في المنطقة #لا_لاستباحة_كيان_اسرائيل_للامة — محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) September 14, 2025

He added that such a declaration would help restore deterrence and put an end to ongoing aggression and violations.

“This is the true form of support in the face of the genocide in Gaza and the crimes committed by the enemy across the region,” he said.



