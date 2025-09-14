Iranian President to attend emergency Islamic-Arab summit in Doha

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to travel to Doha, the capital of Qatar, on Monday to participate in an emergency summit of Islamic and Arab leaders. The high-level gathering, which includes representatives from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, has been convened to address and condemn the recent Israeli strikes targeting Hamas leadership in Doha.

According to Mehr, the summit, scheduled for Sunday and Monday, aims to forge a unified response to what participating nations have described as escalating crimes by the Zionist regime. The attacks have sparked widespread outrage across the Islamic world and intensified calls for coordinated action.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a recent interview, emphasized the importance of the summit, stating, “President Pezeshkian will present Iran’s position with clarity and seriousness. The time for mere dialogue has passed—action is now imperative.”

This marks President Pezeshkian’s second visit to Doha in less than a year. He previously traveled to the Qatari capital on October 3, 2024, for a two-day official visit that included bilateral meetings and participation in the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Forum.

.....................

End/ 257