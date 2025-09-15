OIC Chief urges strong action against Israel over aggression on Qatar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, has called for decisive measures to be taken against the Israeli regime in response to its recent military aggression targeting Qatar.

according to Mehr, speaking at an emergency session of OIC foreign ministers held in Doha on Sunday evening, Taha condemned the attack and emphasized the importance of unified Arab-Islamic support for Qatar. “We all believe in strengthening Arab-Islamic cooperation with Qatar,” he stated, underscoring the need for collective action in the face of such violations.

The emergency meeting, convened at Qatar’s request, was organized to address the Israeli regime’s assault on the small Gulf nation. The discussions focused on the implications of the aggression and the broader need to safeguard the sovereignty of member states.

This high-level gathering also serves as a precursor to the Arab-Islamic summit scheduled for Monday, where regional leaders are expected to further deliberate on the crisis and coordinate a unified response.

