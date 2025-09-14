Iran's Larijani urges Islamic governments to take concrete action against Israeli crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has called on Muslim governments to move beyond symbolic gestures and take decisive, practical steps in response to Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

According to IRNA, in a message posted on X, Larijani criticized the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for holding conferences filled with speeches but lacking tangible outcomes. He warned that such empty gatherings—similar to those often seen at the UN Security Council—amount to tacit approval of further Israeli aggression.

“At the very least,” he urged, “establish a joint operations room to confront the madness of this regime.” He argued that even this minimal step would be enough to unsettle Israel’s backers and force them to reconsider their directives, all under the guise of promoting global peace or winning accolades like the Nobel Prize.

Larijani condemned the inaction of Islamic governments, stating, “You did nothing for the hungry and oppressed Muslims of Palestine. At the very least, make a minimal decision to prevent your own downfall.”

