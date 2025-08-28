Top security official warns against stoking divisions after ceasefire

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council says emphasizing political divisions in the aftermath of a ceasefire would be a “strategic mistake,” stressing the importance of national unity amid the ongoing regional threats.

In remarks on Wednesday, Ali Larijani said that some groups appeared to believe the war with Israel had ended and were seeking to undermine unity.

“Differences of opinion over methods and solutions are natural, but highlighting divisions at the time of a ceasefire with the enemy is a strategic mistake,” Larijani said.

National solidarity is a central pillar of the Islamic Republic, he said, adding that an internationally known figure had told him that in the 12-day war, “the world witnessed the national solidarity of Iranians.”

He also emphasized that safeguarding the people’s economic well-being was one of the government’s main tools for maintaining cohesion. “The government has organized serious efforts to ensure economic security for the people,” he said.