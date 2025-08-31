Iran reaffirms opposition to geopolitical shifts in Caucasus during talks with Armenia

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, in a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, has reiterated the Islamic Republic’s stance rejecting any geopolitical changes in the Caucasus region.

Larijani hosted Armen Grigoryan in Tehran on Saturday for talks focused on Iran-Armenia relations as well as developments in the South Caucasus following a US-brokered peace deal Armenia signed with Azerbaijan earlier this month to resolve their territorial dispute.

The top Iranian security official voiced support for the peace discourse between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Elaborating on Iran’s policy on regional peace and security, he said that the Islamic Republic always backs the independence and strength of regional countries in pursuit of regional sustainable security.

Larijani also noted that Iran is satisfied with the current level of its economic, political, security, and defense ties with Armenia, and wants its northern neighbor to cooperate on completing the North-South Corridor project to connect the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea.

“Iran is opposed to any geopolitical changes in the region, and to any harm to Tehran-Yerevan relations,” he emphasized.

Grigoryan, on his part, hailed the strong relations between Iran and Armenia, noting that his visit to Tehran aims to strengthen bilateral ties in all sectors.

Armenia is interested in signing a comprehensive strategic document with Iran in the near future, he further said.

While emphasizing five principles, namely national sovereignty, respect for territorial integrity, exercise of national judicial authority, inalterability of borders, and reciprocity, the top Armenian security official said that his country is ready to provide the necessary guarantees to the Islamic Republic of Iran to ensure that Iran-Armenia relations are not harmed, and reaffirmed the country’s inherent opposition to any change in the region’s geopolitical status

He further noted that in the US-brokered peace negotiations, Armenia’s exclusive authority over security, military, and customs matters has been clearly addressed.

