Iran’s top security official: Missile barrage left Zionist regime desperate during 12-day war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), stated that the barrage of Iranian missiles during the recent 12-day war imposed by Israel left the Zionist regime in a state of complete desperation.

In an interview discussing his first official visit to neighboring Iraq as SNSC Secretary, Larijani emphasized the strategic importance of regional developments for Iran’s national interests and security. He referred to the war that began on June 13, describing it as a joint U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran.

According to Mehr, Larijani noted that despite possessing advanced missile defense systems, the Zionist regime was overwhelmed by Iran’s missile strikes during the conflict. “Their systems were rendered ineffective, and they were left frustrated,” he said.

He also highlighted the unexpected solidarity shown by Islamic nations during the war. “The enemy assumed that divisions among Islamic countries would prevent them from supporting Iran. But both the governments and the people of these nations stood firmly with us,” said Larijani, who also serves as the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution at the SNSC.

Regarding his visit to Iraq, Larijani said that discussions covered a range of topics, including security cooperation as well as cultural and economic ties. He announced that a new security agreement signed between Tehran and Baghdad would not only enhance bilateral relations but also play a crucial role in promoting regional stability and security.

....................

End/ 257