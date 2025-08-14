Larijani: Lebanon's Hezbollah is a source of honor and pride for Islam

The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani said that today, Hezbollah in Lebanon is a living and sustainable movement that brings honor and pride to Islam.

According to Al-Manar TV, Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, in his speech to the Lebanese people next to the tomb of martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, added, "Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's efforts to strengthen Hezbollah were a genuine and lasting move for Islamic societies."

Stating that "Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was original in Islamic thought," he added, "Most of what is mentioned about him in the media is the characteristics of his struggles, but another dimension of this divine man is the original Islamic thought he had."

Larijani named mystical tendencies among other personality traits of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, adding, "The circumstances of the times did not affect him and he was a self-made man."

Addressing Hezbollah forces, Larijani said, "You may be disliked and resented, but know that this resentment is due to your importance and influence."

He added, "If your actions had no effect, they would not have resented you so much."

He added that the presence of these young, courageous fighters in Hezbollah makes all Muslims proud of your existence.