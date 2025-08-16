Israeli warplanes strike Hasbaya and Jezzine in violation of ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Late Thursday, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on the Hasbaya and Jezzine districts in southern Lebanon, which Lebanese authorities condemned as new breaches of the ceasefire agreement established in late 2024.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, the airstrikes targeted Wadi Barghz in Hasbaya district (Nabatieh province) and the Joura Khadr al-Qatrani area in Jezzine district (South Lebanon province). No casualties were reported from these attacks.

Earlier the same day, the agency reported that an Israeli drone strike hit a motorcycle in Aitaroun, located in Bint Jbeil district of Nabatieh province. Two missiles were fired, injuring a municipal police officer.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health later confirmed that two individuals were wounded in the Aitaroun drone attack. Israeli drones reportedly continued flying at low altitudes in circular patterns over Ainata and Aitaroun throughout the evening.

This escalation followed a visit by Israel’s former chief of staff Herzi Halevi to southern Lebanon, which coincided with a trip to Beirut by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Larijani.

On Wednesday, Halevi admitted that Israel had carried out 600 airstrikes on Lebanon since the ceasefire began on November 27, 2024, violating the agreement. He declared that Israel “will not turn back.”

Israel began its offensive against Lebanon on October 8, 2023, which escalated into a full-scale war by September 23, 2024. The conflict resulted in over 4,000 deaths and approximately 17,000 injuries.

Since the November 2024 ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, Israeli forces have violated the agreement more than 3,000 times, causing 281 deaths and 593 injuries. Despite a partial withdrawal, Israeli troops still occupy five hilltops seized during the war.

