No Power Can Undermine Iran’s Islamic System - Lebanese cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Hussein Yahya Ghobris, a member of the Gathering of Muslim Scholars in Lebanon, said that the insults directed at Iran’s Supreme Leader by mercenaries linked to enemies were part of a plot to weaken his standing, but have only reinforced the public’s loyalty to him.

He described Ayatollah Khamenei as the representative of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during the period of occultation, calling any insult against him a religious, human and customary crime.



Referring to the failure of enemy plots in the recent war, Ghobris warned that any new adventure against Iran would provoke a “devastating and crushing” response, and that the Israeli regime, after its recent defeat, lacked the capacity to start another war.



He also said the United States and Israel are dividing roles in their actions against Iran and the axis of resistance, saying the continuation of the Gaza war aimed to remove resistance forces in the region.



He stressed that resistance in Palestine, Yemen, and Iran must remain fully prepared, and described Hezbollah in Lebanon as “fully rebuilt and ready” to counter any aggression.



Ghobris emphasized that Hezbollah is not war-seeking, but in the face of any attack will stand firm, defending the blood of martyrs and the Islamic Ummah.



