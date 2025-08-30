Home News Service Pictures Photos: Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain Organizes a Contest in Lebanon to Memorize Sermon of Lady Zaynab 30 August 2025 - 07:52 News ID: 1721695 Source: Abna24 related No Power Can Undermine Iran’s Islamic System - Lebanese cleric Analysis: Gaza War, an Artery for Netanyahu’s Political Life Photos: Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain Concludes Its Mourning Activities in Ahvaz, Iran Video: Funeral of Hezbollah Martyr "Salim Salman Al-Khatib" in Deir Seryan, southern Lebanon Analysis: Heated Diplomatic Battle over UNIFIL Mission in Lebanon Sharaa: Syria in Deep Security Talks with ‘Israel’ Photos: Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein Organizes an Ashura Camp for Over 150 Male and Female Students for First Time in Lebanon Building dream of “Greater Israel” on ruins of Arab lands; Does Israel ensure security or undermine it? Larijani: Iranians are not a people who “surrender” SG of World Forum for Proximity: Shia-Sunni Unity in Iran Has Become a Global Discourse Israeli criminal regime airstrike martyrs Lebanese man US Envoy Barrack in Lebanon, What’s next? Four Lebanese injured in Israeli bombing Sheikh Naim Qassem: Decoding Hezbollah Chief's "Warning" on "Disarmament" Video: Funeral ceremony of Hezbollah martyr 'Haj Maher Shaaito' in Tyre, southern Lebanon Is disarming Hezbollah possible? Prayer, Hijab and Moral Etiquettes are Essentials of Arbaeen Pilgrimage People of Karbala commemorate martyrdom of Imam al-Redha in city of Al-Qasim (+Photos) More than half a million people registered for Ziyarat by proxy service during month of Safar (+Photos) Photos: Martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza at holy shrine of Lady Fatemeh Okhra Photos: Atmosphere of Imam Reza Holy Shrine on eve of his martyrdom Pictures: Pilgrims walking on road to holy shrine of Imam Reza Photos: "Chaharpaye Khani" Ceremony at Holy Shrine of Imam Reza To Najaf Al-Ashraf.. Believers flocking on foot to commemorate demise of Prophet Mohammad (+Photos) Host Restaurant of Al-Abbas shrine provides meals for foreign visitors at their accommodation places (+Photos) Crowds of believers commemorate demise of Noble Prophet at shrine of Imam Ali (+Photos)
