To Najaf Al-Ashraf.. Believers flocking on foot to commemorate demise of Prophet Mohammad (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: Believers are flocking on foot from the holy city of Karbala to the holy city of Najaf to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of the Prophet Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household) at the shrine of Imam Ali (peace be upon him).

The crowds of believers set off from the holy city of Karbala, passing by the processions spread along the "Ya Hussayn" route, providing various services to the visitors, including food, drink, and accommodation.

The roads leading to the holy city of Najaf witness the participation of visitors from inside and outside Iraq.

And the masses of believers commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of the Prophet Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household) annually, to recall the noble prophetic biography and to emulate its principles.