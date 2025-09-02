Home News Service Pictures Photos: First scientific conference on reading and artificial intelligence in Karbala 2 September 2025 - 09:34 News ID: 1722722 Source: Abna24 related Photos: 6th scientific conference highlighting opportunities and challenges in combating corruption by Imam Hussain shrine in Karbala At two holy shrines.. Karbala mourning processions commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Imam al-Askari His Eminence Sayed al-Safi receives United Nations Special Representative in Iraq Photos: Conference on "Combating Corruption: Opportunities and Challenges" held in Karbala Photos: Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Constructs “Oasis Rest Area” Project on Najaf–Karbala Road Photos: Third Session of Fidda Al-Quraniyyah Competition in Holy Karbala Southern Green Belt teams affiliated to Al-Abbas Shrine continue to harvest dates from its oases Prayer, Hijab and Moral Etiquettes are Essentials of Arbaeen Pilgrimage People of Karbala commemorate martyrdom of Imam al-Redha in city of Al-Qasim (+Photos) Documentary: Iran's Bam cries in absence of Pakistani pilgrims (Persian-Urdu) Photos: At Shrine of His Brother al-Qasim, People of Karbala Commemorate Martyrdom of Imam al-Rida Photos: Procession of People of Karbala Commemorates Demise of Noble Prophet in Najaf al-Ashraf Photos: In Bayn Al-Haramaiyn — Karbala Mourning Processions Commemorate Prophet’s Demise To Najaf Al-Ashraf.. Believers flocking on foot to commemorate demise of Prophet Mohammad (+Photos) Host Restaurant of Al-Abbas shrine provides meals for foreign visitors at their accommodation places (+Photos) Sahifah of Imam Reza Photos: Atmosphere of Last Friday Night of Month of Safar in Holy Karbala Photos: Sayyid al-Awsiyaa City Provided Various Services to Arbaeen Pilgrims Along Karbala–Baghdad Route
Your Comment