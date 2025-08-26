Documentary: Iran's Bam cries in absence of Pakistani pilgrims (Persian-Urdu)

According to the AhlulBayt International News Agency – ABNA – you will see a story of Arbaeen longing from a Mawkib set up by the people of Bam, Kerman Province of Iran, awaiting Pakistani pilgrims. Every year, thousands of Pakistani pilgrims pass through Iran, spreading the love of Imam Hussain (a) on their journey to Karbala. From the beginning of Safar until Arbaeen, groups of Iranians eagerly establish Mawkibs to serve Pakistani pilgrims. However, Pakistan’s decision to close its land border blocked the routes. Among these service tents was the "Mawkib" of Hazrat Abul-Fazl al-Abbas (a)” from the city of Bam, where the sorrow of separation from Pakistani pilgrims could be seen on the faces of its volunteers, stirring the heart. Watch the story of this waiting in this video.