Cyberspace agent of terrorist groups arrested in Iran's Kerman

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Public and Revolution Prosecutor of Kerman announced the arrest of a man accused of supporting and recruiting for the terrorist groups Jaysh al-Adl and Ansar al-Furqan through social media.

According to IRNA, Mehdi Bakhshi said on Saturday that intelligence and security forces, after sustained monitoring of online activity, identified and detained an individual known as "MM," who used the pseudonym "Arsalan Sarbazi" on Instagram. According to officials, the suspect had been promoting, endorsing, and attempting to recruit for the two terrorist groups.

Bakhshi added that the man had been in contact with members of Jaysh al-Adl for approximately nine months, exchanging messages with the intent of joining the group.

Highlighting the importance of monitoring cyberspace and preventing terrorist groups from exploiting media platforms, the prosecutor confirmed that the suspect was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation on Saturday and subsequently transferred to the Security Police headquarters.

