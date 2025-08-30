Home News Service Pictures Photos: Third Session of Fidda Al-Quraniyyah Competition in Holy Karbala 30 August 2025 - 08:04 News ID: 1721701 Source: Abna24 related Al-Alqami Complex completes its preparations to welcome visitors of Arbaeen Karbala: Fatima Bint Asad division celebrates marriage anniversary of Imam Ali and Lady Fatima Who is Buried in Jannat al-Baqi? Al-Abbas holy shrine prepares a service and cultural plan during Ramadan month (+Photos) Exclusive interview with Marytr Sayyid Hashem Safieddine regarding Imam Khamenei Al-Abbas shrine launches 7th Takleef ceremony with participation of 5 thousand schoolgirls (+Photos) To Najaf Al-Ashraf.. Believers flocking on foot to commemorate demise of Prophet Mohammad (+Photos) Host Restaurant of Al-Abbas shrine provides meals for foreign visitors at their accommodation places (+Photos) Southern Green Belt teams affiliated to Al-Abbas Shrine continue to harvest dates from its oases Prayer, Hijab and Moral Etiquettes are Essentials of Arbaeen Pilgrimage People of Karbala commemorate martyrdom of Imam al-Redha in city of Al-Qasim (+Photos) Documentary: Iran's Bam cries in absence of Pakistani pilgrims (Persian-Urdu) Photos: At Shrine of His Brother al-Qasim, People of Karbala Commemorate Martyrdom of Imam al-Rida Photos: In Bayn Al-Haramaiyn — Karbala Mourning Processions Commemorate Prophet’s Demise
