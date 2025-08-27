Southern Green Belt teams affiliated to Al-Abbas Shrine continue to harvest dates from its oases

AhlulBayt News Agency: The teams of the Southern First Green Belt affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continue the date harvesting operations from the project's oases.

The head of the department, Mr. Nasser Hussein Mit'eb, said: "The Green Belt represents an important environmental and tourist outlet for the people of Karbala, in addition to being a successful production project that contributes to supporting local markets with high-quality dates."

He explained that the process of harvesting dates goes through three main stages: it begins with the harvesting of fresh dates, followed by the collection of third-grade dates, and finally, the completion of the final harvest.

Mit'eb pointed out that production has so far reached more than 1,700 baskets of first-grade dates and fresh dates, which are marketed to local markets as part of a plan aimed at enhancing self-sufficiency and encouraging local agriculture.