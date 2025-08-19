Medical Affairs Department: Continuation of health services for visitors after Ziyarat Arbaeen

AhlulByt News Agency: The Medical Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues to provide its health services to the visitors in Karbala even after the conclusion of the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The assistant head of the department, Mr. Raafat Abbas Mohammad, said: "The main medical outposts at al-Alqami gate for the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), represented by the centres of Al-Siddiqah al-Tahera and Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon them), continue to provide various medical and therapeutic services to the visitors."

He added that "the services include measuring vital signs, blood pressure and diabetes tests, ECG, minor surgeries, in addition to dispensing medications and providing various other medical services."

Mohammed pointed out that "the department provided its services to more than 4,191,700 visitors during the days of the Ziyarat, through 25 medical detachments, with the participation of around 2,000 volunteers from inside and outside Iraq, in addition to supplying 130 tonnes of medicine and 25 emergency ambulances to support the field efforts."



