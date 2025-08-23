Millions flock to Karbala on last days of Safar

AhlulBayt News Agency: The holy city of Karbala, Iraq, witnessed a massive influx of pilgrims to commemorate the last Thursday night of the month of Safar, at the shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and his brother Hazrat Abbas (AS).

Every year during the month of Safar, Karbala welcomes millions of pilgrims from inside and outside Iraq who come to the city to visit the tow holy mausoleums.

The last days of Safar coincide with the anniversaries of the demise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and martyrdom of Imam Hassan (AS) and the martyrdom of Imam Reza (AS).

Each of these sad occasions attracts a large number of pilgrims to Karbala and the combination of the last days of Safar with Friday also provides the basis for greater influx of pilgrims.

Reciting Salawat, giving charity, saying “Allah is the Greatest” and “There is no god but Allah” are among the actions that are recommended on the last Friday of Safar. Also, praying a two-rak’ah prayer in which Surah Al-Fatiha and then Surah Al-An’am is recited is highly rewarding. Fasting in these final days of Safar is also very valuable.

