Provincial religious, ethnic groups to mourn at Imam Reza Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Seventeen religious and ethnic groups from various provinces across the country will gather at Imam Reza Shrine to hold mourning ceremonies on the occasion of Eighth Imam of Shia Muslim’s martyrdom anniversary coinciding with the last ten days of Safar.

According to Imam Reza Shrine’s deputy for Islamic propagation, these programs will be held during last ten days of Safar in Hosseiniyeh of the holy shrine, and the main venue for the ceremonies will be Quds Courtyard. “Also, due to the multitude of programs, Imam Khomeini Portico and Holy Prophet Courtyard will also be used for this purpose”.

Hoj Hossein Shariatinejad added: “The mourning ceremonies will be held every night after Maghrib and Isha prayers in Quds Ccourtyard of the complex”.

Concluding his remarks, he noted that one of the outstanding programs at this ceremony will be presentation of Indian Kashmiri and Pakistani Pashto style of mourning ritual at Hosseiniyeh of the holy shrine, which showcases part of cultural and religious diversity of this event”.

