Photos: Special Program on "Angels of Resistance" held at Holy Shrine of Imam Reza

In the final days of the lunar month of Safar and during the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza (peace be upon him), the special Qur'anic event titled “Angels of Resistance” was held in memory of the children and mothers affected by the twelve-day war between Iran and the Zionist regime. Organized by the Qur'anic Affairs Center of Astan Quds Razavi, the ceremony took place at Imam Khomeini Hall of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza, with the participation of three thousand young children from Mahd al-Ridha.