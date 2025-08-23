Malaysian pilgrims visit Imam Reza Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of 21 Malaysian pilgrims have paid a visit to Imam Reza Shrine in a special program arranged by Europe and Central Asia Desk of the Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs of Astan Quds Razavi during the last ten days of Safar.

The group participated in various programs prepared for them in Melal Portico of Imam Reza Shrine.

Beginning with recitation of verses from the holy Quran and Ziyarat Arbaeen, the program continued with melodious chanting of Ziyarat Aminullah prayer and chorus performance of religious hymns by Malay pilgrims.

The program also provided these pilgrims with an opportunity to experience spiritual moments near Imam Reza Shrine.

Welcoming these guests at the beginning of the ceremony, director of the Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs, Mahdi Lesani, recounted memories of his trip to Malaysia and carrying flag of the Imam Reza Shrine in Kuala Lumpur. “During the trip, I came to know that there are deep spiritual ties between the Iranian and Malaysian nations”.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Lesani introduced extensive services of the holy shrine for non-Iranian pilgrims including congregational prayers, religious ceremonies, and specialized meetings as well as scientific roundtables, expressing readiness to host Malaysian pilgrims as well.

He also provided explanations about the architecture, courtyards, and porticos of Imam Reza Shrine and invited pilgrims to visit artistic and religious masterpieces of the complex in the company of shrine guides.

Lesani also appreciated late master Mahmoud Farshchian’s works of art within Imam Reza and Imam Hussein holy shrines, saying: “Farshchian’s works have unparalleled role in designing these two holy complexes; his donation of exquisite paintings to the museum of the holy shrine is of high importance too”.

The program came to end by presentation of blessed inscriptions of Imam Reza Shrine and some other cultural products to Malaysian pilgrims.

