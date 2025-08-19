Al-Abbas Host Restaurant Department announces provision of +7 million meals for visitors of Arbaeen

AlulBayt News Agency: The Host Restaurant Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine announced the provision of 7,390,000 meals for the visitors commemorating the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The department's plan included providing three main meals daily, in addition to intermediate meals, with the introduction of new food items, to cater to the diverse tastes and needs of the visitors.

The department, with the support of several volunteers, provided main and intermediate meals through various outlets distributed in several streets and central locations in the holy city of Karbala. These include: Bab al-Qibla Street at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), Al-Hawra Street (peace be upon her), gate of al-Imam al-Jawad (peace be upon him), Imam al-Hadi (peace be upon him) hospitality complex, Imam al-Askari (peace be upon him) complex, the Host warehouse site on Maytham al-Tammar Street (may Allah be pleased with him), Imam Ali (peace be upon him) Street outlet, and the Al-Alawi market outlet – beginning of Bab al-Qibla Street.



