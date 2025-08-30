Home News Service Pictures Photos: Ceremony of raising banner of martyrdom of Imam Hassan al-Askari in Samarra 30 August 2025 - 08:29 News ID: 1721713 Source: Abna24 related Abbas Squad is preparing to provide its services to caravans of visitors heading to city of Samarra Photos: Imamzadegan Mawkib from Qom Serves Pilgrims in Iraq’s Samarra Video: Special Forces Heroes Serving Pilgrims of Imam Hussain on Baghdad–Samarra Route Photos: On-Site Visit by Hajj and Pilgrimage Officials to Services for Pilgrims in the City of Samarra Al-Abbas Shrine host complex covers route of visitors from Karbala to border crossings Photos: From Basra.. “Samarra Tragedy” Mawkib Provides Daily Meals to Arbaeen Pilgrims on Foot Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims in Samarra Photos: Festival of Samarra Tragedy and Documentary Exhibition on Bombing of Al-Askari Shrine Al-Abbas Holy Shrine commemorates eve of eleventh of Muharram in Samarra (+Photos) Procession of Al-Abbas Shrine provides its services to visitors of shrine of two Imams in Samarra (+Photos) Photos: Mawkib servants of Samarra visits Imam Reza holy shrine Al-Abbas Holy Shrine hosted an Iftar banquet for Samarra visitors in five different places (+Photos) Photos: Washing holy shrine of Al-Askariyya in month of Sha'aban Al-Abbas Host Restaurant Department announces provision of +7 million meals for visitors of Arbaeen Photos: Al-Askari Shrine Provides Fire Extinguishers to Hussaini Mawkibs Organizers During Arbaeen Pilgrimage Photos: A festival and photo exhibition in commemoration of Al-Al-Askari shrine bombing anniversary. Paper: What’s behind dangerous push to disarm resistance groups in Iraq? Did Sunni Scholars Agree with the Shia Interpretation of Ghadir Hadith Common Ziyarah of Imam Ali Al-Hadi and Imam Al-Askari
Your Comment