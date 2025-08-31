Shia pilgrims march towards Samarra to mourn martyrdom of Imam Hassan Askari

AhlulBayt News Agency: A large group of pilgrims are walking towards the holy shrine of Imam Hassan Askari (AS) in the city of Samarra, Salahuddin province of Iraq, as the martyrdom anniversary of the 11th Imam (AS) approaches.

According to the official Iraqi news agency, pilgrims began their journey on foot towards the city of Samarra on Friday, August 29, to attend mourning ceremonies on the sad occasion, which falls on Monday.

A large number of pilgrims are expected to gather at the holy shrines of Imam Hadi (AS) and Imam Hassan Al-Askari (AS) in Samarra Monday.

Security forces have been deployed to ensure the security of the city and the pilgrims.

The owners of Moukebs (service stations) also continue to provide services to the pilgrims by setting up tents and providing votive food and drinks.

The health department in Salahuddin province has announced a plan to provide health services to the pilgrims, noting that 30 medical units have been deployed to serve the pilgrims.

The martyrdom of Imam Hassan Al-Askari (AS), the eleventh Imam, took place on the 8th of Rabi' al-Awwal, 260 AH.

He lived in the city of Samarra, located in present-day Iraq, and spent most of his life under the strict supervision of the Abbasid Caliphs. The martyrdom of Imam Hassan Al-Askari (AS) is among the days of mourning in the Shia calendar.

