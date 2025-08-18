Samarra Hosts Conference on Imam Hussain’s (a.s.) Eternal Legacy During Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the day of Arbaeen, the conference “The Hussaini Movement: An Everlasting School” was held in Samarra under the direction of Sheikh Fadel Mahmoud and organized by the Sadat Razavi in cooperation with the International Ashura Foundation.

The gathering brought together Sunni scholars, representatives of the holy shrines, tribal leaders from Samarra and Salah al-Din, representatives of the Sunni Waqf, members of the PMF, and local citizens.

The event began with Quran recitation, followed by poetic tributes to AhlulBayt (a.s.) by Sayed Fuad al-Haddad al-Hassani, a Samarra-based poet.

He then invited several distinguished figures to deliver remarks. Sheikh Ihsan Ibrahim Alawi, head of the Sunni Waqf in Samarra, stressed that the very act of holding such a commemoration carries a profound message of unity and gratitude.

Sheikh Mohammed al-Jaberi, head of the Iraqi Tribal Union, highlighted the enduring lessons of Imam Hussain’s uprising, warning of ongoing attempts to distort its message. He noted that even the Canadian Parliament had recently referenced Imam Hussain’s struggle for justice. Al-Jaberi further cautioned that Iraq urgently needs unity amid threats of renewed extremist activity.

Other speakers, including academics and community leaders, emphasized the role of Imam Hussain’s sacrifice in reviving faith, resisting tyranny, and inspiring reform.

The conference concluded with a communal meal in honor of Imam Hussain (a.s.), while the Sadat Razavi, in partnership with the International Ashura Foundation, continued providing food and refreshments to Arbaeen pilgrims.

**************

End/ 345