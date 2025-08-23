ABWA’s Iraq Representative Outlines Activities During Arbaeen and Beyond

Hojat al-Islam Al-e Ayyub, head of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly’s office in Iraq detailed the institution’s programs in an interview with ABNA.

Referring to the recent 12-day war, he described it as a global confrontation of truth versus falsehood, praising Iraqis for their strong support of the Islamic Republic of Iran through media campaigns, public gatherings, and offers of assistance in various fields.

On Arbaeen, Al-e Ayyub noted that the commemoration has become a key part of daily life in Iraq. The Assembly, he said, organized cultural and educational efforts across 18 themes, including the Quran, Nahj al-Balagha, family, youth, awareness, and resistance. Around 650 preachers were active in Iraq, leading prayers, lectures, and discussions in Mawkibs along the pilgrimage routes.

He also highlighted broader year-round initiatives. These included more than 350 “Nafahat Ashura’iya” gatherings in Muharram and Safar, 208 Sharia maturity celebrations for girls, 250 conferences on Mahdism, and 70 forums on Lady Khadija (a.s.) and Imam Hassan (a.s.). The Assembly also organized 400 summer courses for students and 219 Quranic workshops during Ramadan.

Al-e Ayyub concluded that ABWA’s mission extends to major events such as Eid al-Ghadir, Imam Sadeq (a.s.), i’tikaf programs, and International Quds Day marches, reflecting its broad cultural and religious role in Iraq.