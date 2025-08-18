Samarra Hosts Second Annual Arbaeen Conference on Imam Hussain’s Enduring Legacy

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the anniversary of Arbaeen, the cultural and intellectual conference “The Hussaini Movement: An Eternal School” was held in Samarra, organized by the Sadat Muwajid Razavi (Sunni community of Samarra) in cooperation with the International Ashura Foundation. The gathering brought together Sunni and Shia scholars, representatives of the holy shrines, tribal leaders of Samarra, the head of the Sunni Waqf, members of the Popular Mobilization Forces, and intellectuals from Salah al-Din province.

The event opened with Quran recitation and poetic tributes to AhlulBayt (a.s.) by local poet Sayyid Fuad al-Haddad al-Hassani. Sheikh Ihsan Ibrahim Alawi, head of the Sunni Waqf in Samarra, praised the symbolic significance of holding such a gathering, emphasizing unity across Iraq’s diverse communities.

Sheikh Mohammed al-Jaberi, head of the Iraqi Tribal Union, highlighted the philosophy of Imam Hussain’s uprising and warned against attempts to erase its teachings. He noted that Imam Hussain’s message of justice is now recognized globally, including in Canada’s Parliament. Al-Jaberi also warned of renewed threats from extremist groups, citing warnings from Sunni scholars in Fallujah about possible ISIS attacks, and recalled the group’s atrocities in Mosul.

Other speakers, including academics and community leaders, stressed Imam Hussain’s mission of reviving faith and resisting corruption. The conference concluded with a communal meal in honor of Imam Hussain.

This marked the second year such an Arbaeen commemoration was held in Samarra with the participation of Sunni tribes.

**************

End/ 345