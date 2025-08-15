Arbaeen as a “School of Insight,” Standing Against Discourses of Humiliation and Submission: Ayatollah Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On Friday, August 15, 2025, Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly delivered a profound message to pilgrims at the Mohsenin Mowkeb in Karbala: Arbaeen is a “School of Insight,” offering critical clarity to recognize deception both in historical contexts and today.

He stressed that true belonging to the path of AhlulBayt (a.s.) is the only path to human prosperity, asserting that understanding Arbaeen in this light is vital to grasping its true essence.

Ayatollah Ramazani contrasted two worldviews: the AhlulBayt-centered and Arbaeen discourse, rich with dignity, justice, rationality, spirituality, and ethical virtues, versus the dominant narrative shaped by oppressors that relies on humiliation, submission, threats, and racism

He warned that if religion is misused as a tool for power, truth is eroded—underscoring that religious knowledge and sincerity must precede religious practice.

By invoking this “school of insight,” he made it clear that Arbaeen should serve as a beacon of awareness against manipulation and serve as a foundation for spiritual resilience and societal resistance. Athletes like Imam Hussain (a.s.) exemplify this noble path.

