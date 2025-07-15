Martyrdom of Sheikh Rasoul Shahoud, a Crown of Honor for Him: Syrian Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sayed Abdullah al-Nizzam, Head of the Council of Scholars of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) School in Syria and a Syrian member of the General Assembly of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly paid tribute to the late Shiite scholar, calling his martyrdom a crown of honor and a divine reward for his asceticism, piety, and selfless service to the people.

In an interview with ABNA in Beirut, he said, “During his life, Sheikh Rasoul Shahoud accomplished great deeds, supporting orphans, aiding the poor, meeting people’s needs, and establishing schools, the Shariah high school, educational centers in the Zarzouriyyeh area, and a charitable medical clinic in the Mazraa district. He dedicated all his capacities to serving the people and promoting religious values.”

This Syrian member of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly’s General Assembly added, “Undoubtedly, the efforts, struggles, and piety of Sheikh Shahhoud led the Almighty to bestow upon him the highest rank—the rank of martyrdom.”

