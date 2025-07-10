ABWA’s Lebanon Office Offers Condolences on the Martyrdom of Syrian Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a statement expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Hojat al-Islam Rasoul Shahoud, the Lebanon office of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly praised the Islamic cleric’s role in promoting unity and guiding the Islamic Ummah.

The statement described Hojat al-Islam Shahoud as a symbol of Islamic unity and a voice of religion in an era of silence.

Rasoul Shahoud, a prominent Shiite scholar and advocate of Islamic awakening, was martyred in an armed attack in Syria.

The Assembly’s Lebanon office emphasized that his martyrdom will never weaken Muslims’ determination to pursue the path of truth and dignity. It called on all Muslims to follow in the footsteps of the martyrs and scholars and to stand firm against divisive movements.

Hojat al-Islam Rasoul Shahoud was one of the pioneers of Islamic unity efforts in the city of Homs, Syria, dedicating his life to spreading the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) and supporting the needy.

