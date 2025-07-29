Arbaeen Must Echo Unity and Anti-Arrogance Sentiments Worldwide: Iranian Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sayed Mahdi Khamoushi, Head of Iran’s Endowments and Charity Affairs Organization, emphasized the civilization-building nature of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, stating, “This great movement is a symbol of sacrifice, martyrdom, and resistance of the Iranian nation against global arrogance, and it must resonate as a call for Islamic unity and allegiance to the infallible Imam of justice across the world.”

Speaking to the organizers of Mowkebs for Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.), he said, “The Arbaeen pilgrimage reflects the culture of Awaiting and sacrifice. Arbaeen is not merely a ceremony but a movement that lays the foundation for civilization.”

Describing Imam Hussain’s (a.s.) path as one of sacrifice, he referenced narrations about the Arbaeen pilgrimage, saying, “According to some of these hadiths, whoever visits Hussain (a.s.) with recognition of his truth and status, God will grant him the reward of a thousand accepted Hajj pilgrimages and a thousand accepted Umrah, and forgive his past and future sins.”

He added, “The Supreme Leader stood firm against global oppression and forced the enemy into retreat. Today, as pilgrims travel to Karbala, they are in fact renewing their pledge with the infallible Imam (a.s.).”

Highlighting the global dimension of Arbaeen, Khamoushi noted, “Today, Iran stands at the forefront of the struggle against the Great Satan, and its voice of resistance echoes across the world. We must show the world that we follow the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist and march behind our Leader.”

Referring to the statement of Imam Khomeini (r.a.) who said, “We have relations with the world, except with the (South African) apartheid and Zionist regimes”, Khamoushi emphasized, “This year’s Arbaeen must be a source of despair for enemies and a symbol of unity for Muslims. Today, the Islamic world must realize that unity is the path to salvation.”

**************

End/ 345