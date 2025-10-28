Iran flag-bearer of promoting Quran in Islamic world: Senior cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran’s Awqaf and Charity Affairs Organization described the Islamic Republic as the flag-bearer of promotion of the Quran in the Muslim world.

Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Mehdi Khamoushi made the remark in an address to the closing ceremony of Iran’s 48th Holy Quran Competition, held in the western city of Sanandaj, Kordestan province, Monday evening.

Referring to the successful holding of Quran competitions throughout the country, he said the Islamic Republic of Iran is proud to hold the most continuous international Quran competitions in the Islamic world.

He noted that even during the COVID-19 restrictions, these competitions continued virtually and the flag of the Quran was never left on the ground.

Pointing out that Quranic gatherings are an opportunity to regulate the path of life with the Quran, the senior cleric said Iran should become, in the true sense of the word, the cradle of the Quran in the Islamic world.

He further stated that the Holy Quran is the charter of a good life and a guide for the community of believers, and any community that makes it the center of its life will walk the path of happiness and dignity.

Referring to the constant confrontation between the front of the truth and the front of falsehood throughout history, the head of the Awqaf Organization highlighted the events of the day in the Islamic world, and said global arrogance does not recognize anything called truth and imposes its falsehood on the rights of nations.

“Recently, an American official said: If Iran gives up its Islamic Revolution, they are ready to negotiate! But the Iranian nation is based on the Quran and will never give up its divine ideals.”

He added that today, all the cameras in the world are recording the crimes of the US and the Zionist regime in Gaza, and the world’s public opinion has realized that the US is the main cause of oppression against the oppressed people of Palestine.

“In such circumstances, we must distinguish which is the front of the truth and which is the front of falsehood. The believing people of Iran are standing in the right front and the enemies of Islam are standing in the wrong front.”

In another part of his speech, referring to Verse 18 of Surah Al-Hashr, “Believers, fear Allah. Let every soul look to what it has forwarded for the future, and fear Allah, for Allah is Aware of the things you do,” he said Taqwa (God-fearing, piety) is not just individual abstinence from sin; rather, it is social piety, which means taking care of faith and the collective responsibility of the Islamic Ummah.

He said that a believer should always think about which side he is standing on; the side of the truth or falsehood.

Hojat-ol-Islam Khamoushi also stressed the need for connection with God, stating, “The universe is not based solely on matter and physics; rather, the management of the universe is in the hands of God Almighty. If a person does not have a connection with God, although he appears to be alive, in reality he is a walking dead man.”

He added that true life is meaningful when the soul of a person is united with God. “Whoever neglects the remembrance of God in his life is actually dead from within.”

The cleric underlined the importance of daily recitation of the Quran as essential for every believer so that the human soul can live with the word of God.

He concluded his remarks by thanking those involved in organizing the competition and the people of Sanandaj who, through their presence, showcased a manifestation of Islamic unity and closeness to the Holy Quran.

Winners of Iran’s 48th International Holy Quran Competition in different categories were awarded at the end of the ceremony.

