Iranian official: Arbaeen is deeply intertwined with Islamic Revolution

AhlulBayt News Agency: Arbaeen and the Islamic Revolution have a deep connection, and this connection will become more apparent as time passes, an Iranian official said.

Head of the Awqaf and Charity Affairs Organization Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Mehdi Khamoushi made the remark at a meeting of the Arbaeen Central Headquarters’ Cultural and Education Committee, held in Tehran on Monday.

He said the relationship between Arbaeen and the Islamic Revolution is clear as the revolution originated from Ashura and is the result of Ashura, and as time passes, this connection becomes deeper and clearer.

He further said that this year’s Arbaeen is significantly different from past Arbaeens.

“Today, many want to be listeners in Arbaeen to know what is going on, what happened, and what will happen?”

He added that today, the Iranian flag is tied to the flag of Imam Hussein (AS), and the liberation movements of the world wish that such events would happen to them as well. “So this year, we must work in accordance with the conditions of the time for Arbaeen.”

He urged tying this year’s Arbaeen to condemnation of the Zionist movement, saying everyone who goes to the Arbaeen procession will bravely chant the slogan “Down with Israel”.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

