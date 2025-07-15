Over 100 Islamic artworks Featured in Karbala’s Ashura-inspired calligraphy event

AhlulBayt News Agency: A three-day Arabic calligraphy exhibition titled "In the Path of Ashura" has opened in the revered area between the shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala, Iraq.

The Dar al-Quran department of the Imam Hussein (AS) Shrine inaugurated the calligraphy exhibition "In the Path of Ashura" on Monday, July 14, in the Bayn al-Haramayn area—the space between the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and his half-brother Abbas (AS). The event will continue for three days.

The exhibition showcases more than 100 calligraphic works from over 35 artists. It was organized by the Arabic Calligraphy and Pen Center, a branch of the Dar al-Quran affiliated with the Imam Hussein (AS) Shrine.

“This exhibition was launched in the purest place on earth, between the two shrines,” said Wisam al-Delfi, head of the Quranic Media Center at the shrine. “It highlights the spiritual and artistic connection to Imam Hussein (AS) through Arabic calligraphy,” the press service of the shrine quoted him as saying.

The opening ceremony featured a Quran recitation by Ali Mousa and a speech by Sheikh Khayr al-Din Hadi, director of the Dar al-Quran, who stressed the role of art in preserving religious memory.

“We must express our love for Imam Hussein (AS) through Islamic arts,” Sheikh Hadi said. “Whatever is connected to Imam Hussein (AS) will endure eternally.”

Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), was martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE after refusing allegiance to the tyrant Umayyad caliph Yazid. His martyrdom is commemorated annually by millions of Shia Muslims.

Karbala is now preparing to host millions of pilgrims from around the world next month for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

....................

End/ 257