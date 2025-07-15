2025 Arbaeen pilgrimage begins in Iraq from Ras al-Bisheh

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 1447 AH Arbaeen pilgrimage has officially begun, with pilgrims setting out on foot from Ras al-Bisheh, located in Iraq’s southernmost region of Al-Faw, toward the city of Karbala.

According to Iraqi media reports, pilgrims have launched their long walk under extreme summer heat, heading toward the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS). Ras al-Bisheh is considered the farthest starting point within Iraq for the annual pilgrimage, with a walking distance of more than 600 kilometers to Karbala.

Despite temperatures soaring above 50 degrees Celsius, large groups of pilgrims have started their journey, marking the beginning of weeks-long commemorations ahead of Arbaeen, which is observed on the 40th day after Ashura, falling on August 14 this year.

The annual event honors the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. Arbaeen is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, drawing millions of Shia Muslims from across Iraq and neighboring countries.

Along the route, moukebs—voluntary service stations set up by communities and religious groups—have been deployed to provide food, water, medical care, and shelter to the pilgrims.

Last year, according to a statement released by the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS), more than 21 million pilgrims took part in the Arbaeen procession.

The walk to Karbala is not only a physical journey but also a spiritual act of devotion, symbolizing solidarity with the values of justice and sacrifice that Imam Hussein (AS) stood for.

.....................

End/ 257