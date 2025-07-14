Pakistani Minister arrives in Tehran for Arbaeen coordination talks with Iran, Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has arrived in Tehran for trilateral discussions with Iranian and Iraqi counterparts ahead of the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Upon landing at Mehrabad International Airport, Naqvi was welcomed by Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Mo’meni, who commended Pakistan for its “honest and firm” condemnation of Israel’s recent aggression against Iran.

According to IRNA, Mo’meni emphasized Iran’s commitment to supporting the large number of Pakistani pilgrims who travel through its territory to Iraq for Arbaeen and reaffirmed ongoing efforts to facilitate their journey.

Arbaeen marks the conclusion of a 40-day mourning period commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH), the third Shia Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Millions of Shia Muslims from around the world participate annually in this pilgrimage, walking to the Iraqi city of Karbala, home to Imam Hussein’s shrine.

Minister Naqvi stated that thousands of Pakistani pilgrims are expected to take part in this year’s observance.

